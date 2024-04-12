Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock Position Increased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $296.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.33. The company has a market cap of $92.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.68 and a fifty-two week high of $307.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ANET

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 18,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.60, for a total transaction of $4,796,769.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,320,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 18,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.60, for a total transaction of $4,796,769.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,320,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.96, for a total transaction of $125,199.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 341,036 shares of company stock valued at $97,012,921. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.