Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Update

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decrease of 80.1% from the March 15th total of 120,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,870,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Price Performance

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company also provides RIO, a solar-powered trailer; ROSA-P; RADDOG; ROSS, a video management system;and ROAMEO, an unmanned ground vehicle.

