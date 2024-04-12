Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Short Interest Down 78.7% in March

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 78.7% from the March 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Asahi Kasei Stock Up 0.5 %

AHKSY stock opened at $14.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91. Asahi Kasei has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals. It offers caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, polyethylenes, polyethylenes powder, PMMA resin, polystyrene, polybutadiene rubbers, styrene/butadiene rubbers, clear styrenic copolymer, styrenic thermoplastic elastomer, hydrogenated styrenic elastomers, membranes and systems, functional materials, foams, purging compound, polyisocyanates, polycarbonatediol, aluminum paste, latex, photopolymers and platemaking systems, films, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene.

