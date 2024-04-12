Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $242.02

Shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 242.02 ($3.06) and traded as high as GBX 274 ($3.47). Ashoka India Equity Investment shares last traded at GBX 271 ($3.43), with a volume of 470,950 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 253.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 242.02. The company has a market capitalization of £321.19 million, a PE ratio of -2,084.62 and a beta of 0.49.

In other Ashoka India Equity Investment news, insider Jerome Booth bought 1,739 shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 253 ($3.20) per share, with a total value of £4,399.67 ($5,568.50). Company insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

