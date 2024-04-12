Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Catalent during the third quarter worth $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the first quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the third quarter worth $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 1,162.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

Catalent Price Performance

CTLT opened at $56.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.80. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $66.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

