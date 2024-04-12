Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,123 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get FMC alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of FMC by 99.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BNP Paribas cut FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on FMC in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

FMC Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE FMC opened at $61.55 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $125.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Insider Activity

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.22 per share, with a total value of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

FMC Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.