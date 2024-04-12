Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,272.05

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,272.05 ($28.76) and traded as high as GBX 2,431 ($30.77). Associated British Foods shares last traded at GBX 2,406 ($30.45), with a volume of 675,175 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,875 ($23.73) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, December 14th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Associated British Foods
Associated British Foods Stock Down 0.9 %
About Associated British Foods
Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Associated British Foods
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.