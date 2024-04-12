Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,272.05

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,272.05 ($28.76) and traded as high as GBX 2,431 ($30.77). Associated British Foods shares last traded at GBX 2,406 ($30.45), with a volume of 675,175 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,875 ($23.73) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,795.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,333.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,272.05.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

