Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Short Interest Up 53.1% in March

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,800 shares, an increase of 53.1% from the March 15th total of 112,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 545,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Astellas Pharma Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ALPMY opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Astellas Pharma has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.79. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.32.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Astellas Pharma will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

