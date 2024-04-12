Atco Mining (OTCMKTS:ATMGF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Shares of Atco Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMGF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.04. Atco Mining shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 59,000 shares.

Atco Mining Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05.

Atco Mining Company Profile

Atco Mining Inc operates as a junior exploration mining company that engages in the sourcing and exploring of mineral properties in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the May lake mineral property located in the Province of Saskatchewan; and Salt properties located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

