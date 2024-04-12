Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Short Interest Update

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 55.1% from the March 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Get Athena Gold alerts:

Athena Gold Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AHNR opened at $0.03 on Friday. Athena Gold has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.

Athena Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. Athena Gold Corporation was formerly known as Athena Silver Corporation and changed its name to Athena Gold Corporation in January 2021. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Vacaville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Athena Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athena Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.