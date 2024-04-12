Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Short Interest Update

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 55.1% from the March 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Athena Gold Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AHNR opened at $0.03 on Friday. Athena Gold has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.
Athena Gold Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Athena Gold
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Athena Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athena Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.