Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.13

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.13 and traded as high as C$0.22. Atico Mining shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 42,229 shares traded.
Atico Mining Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.
About Atico Mining
Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.
