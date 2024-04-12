Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $226.75.
TEAM has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TEAM opened at $214.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.06 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Atlassian has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $258.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.58.
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
