Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $226.75.

TEAM has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.95, for a total value of $1,969,186.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,490,160.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.95, for a total transaction of $1,969,186.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,490,160.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total value of $305,596.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 163,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,845,538.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 293,159 shares of company stock worth $62,296,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM opened at $214.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.06 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Atlassian has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $258.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.58.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

