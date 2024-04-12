ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $39.09

ATS Co. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.09 and traded as low as $31.06. ATS shares last traded at $31.20, with a volume of 178,143 shares changing hands.
ATS Trading Down 0.8 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.09.
About ATS
ATS Corp. engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.
