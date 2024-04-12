Automax Motors (LON:MTMY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.50

Automax Motors Ltd. (LON:MTMY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Automax Motors shares last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 268,234 shares trading hands.

Automax Motors Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 542.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of £4.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.50.

About Automax Motors

Automax Motors Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in offering domain monetization and mobile digital advertising services to advertisers, advertising agencies, app developers, and domain owners. The company was formerly known as Matomy Media Group Ltd and changed its name to Automax Motors Ltd.

