Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $18.81 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,986 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 3.1% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 279.6% in the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 10,440 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 95,271 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,474,000 after purchasing an additional 21,178 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $926.30.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $906.16 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $262.20 and a one year high of $974.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $826.53 and a 200-day moving average of $604.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

