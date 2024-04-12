Bango PLC (LON:BGO) Insider Paul Larbey Buys 16,472 Shares

Bango PLC (LON:BGO – Get Free Report) insider Paul Larbey purchased 16,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £19,931.12 ($25,226.07).

Get Bango alerts:

Bango Stock Performance

Bango stock opened at GBX 120 ($1.52) on Friday. Bango PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 95 ($1.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 228.89 ($2.90). The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 104.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 149.14. The stock has a market cap of £92.17 million, a PE ratio of -2,000.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Bango Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Bango PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Audiences that online marketing team to find new paying users through Bango Purchase Behavior Targeting; Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants to approximately 4.5 billion users; Bango Resale, a solution to deliver the results from reselling and bundling products and services; and Bango Boost+, a customer and revenue growth program.

Receive News & Ratings for Bango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.