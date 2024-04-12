Bango PLC (LON:BGO) Insider Paul Larbey Buys 16,472 Shares

Bango PLC (LON:BGO – Get Free Report) insider Paul Larbey purchased 16,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £19,931.12 ($25,226.07).
Bango Stock Performance
Bango stock opened at GBX 120 ($1.52) on Friday. Bango PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 95 ($1.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 228.89 ($2.90). The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 104.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 149.14. The stock has a market cap of £92.17 million, a PE ratio of -2,000.00 and a beta of 0.38.
Bango Company Profile
