Banpu Public (OTCMKTS:BNPJY) Shares Down 2%

Banpu Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BNPJY – Get Free Report) traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.42. 12 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $4.51.
Banpu Public Trading Up 37.5 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91.
Banpu Public Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0884 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Banpu Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.68%.
Banpu Public Company Profile
Banpu Public Company Limited engages in the coal mining and power businesses. It operates coal projects in Indonesia, China, Australia, and Mongolia; natural gas projects in the United States; thermal power plants in Thailand, Lao PDR, and China; and renewable energy power plants in Japan, China, and Vietnam.
