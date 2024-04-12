Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Stock Holdings Lessened by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,036,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $79,143,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,443,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,351,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 252,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,238,000 after purchasing an additional 78,235 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 5.8 %

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $311.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.59 and a 12 month high of $494.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.17. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $681.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.00.

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Featured Articles

