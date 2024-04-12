BioSolar (OTCMKTS:BSRC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of BioSolar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSRC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. BioSolar shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 1,415,924 shares changing hands.
BioSolar Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.
BioSolar Company Profile
BioSolar, Inc engages in developing clean energy technologies and materials for storing electrical energy produced by photovoltaic solar modules. It offers BioBacksheet, a green back sheet for photovoltaic solar modules. The company focuses on developing silicon alloy-based anode materials for lithium-ion batteries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BioSolar
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for BioSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.