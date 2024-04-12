Bleakley Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 18.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 62,814 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 482,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $22.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.58. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $113,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,445.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $113,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,445.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,819,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,456,273 shares of company stock worth $184,343,202 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.