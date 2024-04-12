Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 9,222 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 135.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Xcel Energy stock opened at $53.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $71.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.30.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.548 per share. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

Read Our Latest Report on XEL

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.