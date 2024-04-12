Bleakley Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in PPL by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after buying an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,480,000 after acquiring an additional 50,658 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,496 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of PPL by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

PPL stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average of $26.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.81. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 103.00%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

