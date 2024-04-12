Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 302.5% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $260.85 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.42 and a 1-year high of $273.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $261.55 and a 200-day moving average of $241.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.27.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

