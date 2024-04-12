Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 169.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 116.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.91.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.3 %

BABA stock opened at $74.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $189.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.46. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.60 and a 200-day moving average of $76.57.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.