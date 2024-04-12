Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in Celsius by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Celsius by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Celsius by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Celsius by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Europe raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.10.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $80.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 105.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.23 and its 200 day moving average is $63.38. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The company had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Celsius’s revenue was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 129,658 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $6,157,458.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,413,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,834,808.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 128,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $5,640,463.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,096,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,004,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 129,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $6,157,458.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,413,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,834,808.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,094,783 shares of company stock worth $62,679,671. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

