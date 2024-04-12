Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $879,000 Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 14,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on JKHY. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.58.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $170.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.77 and its 200-day moving average is $161.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.57 and a 12 month high of $178.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

