Bleakley Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $8.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WBD. Redburn Atlantic lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.24.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

