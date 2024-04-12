Bleakley Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 530,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,588,000 after buying an additional 46,714 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 885.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 264,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 771,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,004,000 after purchasing an additional 174,693 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.91.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $109.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 1.56. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 17.58%.

In other Teradyne news, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at $444,762.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 1,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,797 shares of company stock worth $1,248,237. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

