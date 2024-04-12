Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,731 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TFC stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $39.29. The company has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.