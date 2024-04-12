Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 575 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

TTWO opened at $151.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.04.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

