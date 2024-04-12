Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 692 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 41.7% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on American International Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.35.

Shares of AIG opened at $74.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $78.95.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 28.86%.

In related news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

