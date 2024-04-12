Bleakley Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 50.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter worth $1,000,000.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $144,307.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,105,548.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $144,307.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,099 shares in the company, valued at $6,105,548.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $117,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,777.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,538. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $75.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $42.09 and a 12-month high of $82.75. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.61.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.04 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on TRU shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.47.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

