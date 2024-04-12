Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 1,527 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Crown Castle by 108.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

Crown Castle stock opened at $97.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.96. The stock has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $136.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 180.92%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

