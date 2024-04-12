Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 2,377 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 13,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $126.11 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 93.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kimberly-Clark

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.