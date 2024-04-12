Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes $1.19 Million Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period.

BATS MOAT opened at $87.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.95.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

