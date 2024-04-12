Bleakley Financial Group LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 68.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,345 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,151,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $768,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 224,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 160,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,909,000 after purchasing an additional 27,144 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VFH stock opened at $98.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.33. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $73.87 and a 12-month high of $102.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

