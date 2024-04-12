Bleakley Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3,841.3% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 63,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,262,000 after purchasing an additional 61,460 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $553,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 683.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 44,925.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $296.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $231.02 and a one year high of $300.72.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also

