Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Down 1.4% After Analyst Downgrade

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.4% during trading on Thursday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $190.00. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Boeing traded as low as $171.38 and last traded at $172.11. Approximately 2,904,459 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 9,891,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.63.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. United Bank boosted its stake in Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.14. The company has a market cap of $105.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

