Bowl America (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bowl America Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.10. Bowl America shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 3,800 shares.
Bowl America Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $45.92 million, a PE ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.06.
About Bowl America
Bowl America Incorporated is engaged in the entertainment business. The Company is engaged in the operation of bowling centers, with food and beverage service in each center. As of July 3, 2016, the Company and its subsidiaries operated 18 bowling centers, including 10 centers located in metropolitan Washington, District of Columbia; one center in metropolitan Baltimore, Maryland; four centers in metropolitan Richmond, Virginia, and three centers in metropolitan Jacksonville, Florida.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bowl America
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Bowl America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowl America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.