Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 176,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,997 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brixmor Property Group

In related news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $239,039.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,487.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $239,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,487.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 225,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,176,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.09. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $316.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.77 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.