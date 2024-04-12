Brokers Offer Predictions for HCA Healthcare, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:HCA)

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a report issued on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Research analyst Z. Masood now anticipates that the company will earn $5.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.14. The consensus estimate for HCA Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $20.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q1 2026 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $356.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.47.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $327.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $86.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $335.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $319.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.71.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $1,305,067.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $1,305,067.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sammie S. Mosier sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $513,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,840 shares of company stock worth $4,588,869 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

