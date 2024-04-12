Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.11.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bankshares cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 15,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

BIP stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average of $28.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 194.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $37.32.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 1.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 1,157.14%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

