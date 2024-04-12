Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,801.13

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,801.13 ($22.80) and traded as high as GBX 1,860 ($23.54). Brooks Macdonald Group shares last traded at GBX 1,820 ($23.04), with a volume of 5,918 shares traded.

Brooks Macdonald Group Trading Up 1.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,768.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,801.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of £299.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4,439.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.72.

Brooks Macdonald Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. Brooks Macdonald Group’s payout ratio is presently 18,536.59%.

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

