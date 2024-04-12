Byotrol (LON:BYOT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.70

Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Byotrol shares last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00), with a volume of 777,015 shares changing hands.

Byotrol Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £794,307.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.70.

About Byotrol

Byotrol plc develops and commercialize antimicrobial technologies and products in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Professional and Consumer segments. Its product portfolio includes Actizone, a antimicrobial technology which improves cleaning performance and long-lasting protection against bacteria; and Byotrol, a long-lasting antimicrobial protection for various applications including bathroom cleaners to multi-surface wipes.

