Cadinha & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 448.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,746 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.9% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundation Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 357,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,923,000 after acquiring an additional 102,857 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Boit C F David boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Boit C F David now owns 35,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,539 shares of company stock valued at $35,906,259. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Redburn Atlantic raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.61.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $159.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.63 and a 52 week high of $159.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.02 and its 200 day moving average is $139.53. The company has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

