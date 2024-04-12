Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.88

Shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.88 and traded as low as $2.45. Cadiz shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 122,172 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $164.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadiz

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDZI. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the second quarter worth $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the third quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Cadiz by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cadiz by 15,764.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 12,139 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the third quarter worth $38,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Treatment Business segments. It offers clean water solutions, such as water supply, including for agriculture and off-property uses; and water storage, conveyance, and treatment solutions.

