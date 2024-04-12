Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.67

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.67 and traded as high as C$30.88. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at C$30.70, with a volume of 999,308 shares trading hands.

Canadian Utilities Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of C$6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.02. Canadian Utilities had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of C$974.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.3547141 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. sold 50,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.77, for a total transaction of C$1,544,530.92. 38.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

