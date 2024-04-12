Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $105.80

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$105.80 and traded as high as C$112.65. Cargojet shares last traded at C$111.85, with a volume of 37,970 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CJT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$121.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Laurentian raised shares of Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$102.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$142.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$187.00 to C$184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$148.20.

Cargojet Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$113.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$105.80.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C($1.02). Cargojet had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of C$221.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.58 million. Research analysts expect that Cargojet Inc. will post 3.6871632 EPS for the current year.

Cargojet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.80%.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

