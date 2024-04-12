Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Position Reduced by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 447.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 215,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 176,286 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 981.9% during the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 109,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 99,046 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 740,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,782,000 after buying an additional 413,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 50.8% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,160,000 after buying an additional 1,010,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCL. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.47.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CCL stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.38. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56 and a beta of 2.54.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Carnival Co. &

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $580,041.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,390.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.