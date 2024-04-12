Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.49

Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and traded as high as $6.13. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 492,545 shares.
Centerra Gold Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.48.
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Centerra Gold
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.